Manhattan Beach house has more than a few extras in store

Contemporary styling sets off the ocean views from the main living areas and two decks at this Manhattan Beach three-story. A one-bedroom guest cottage and yard with a deck for entertaining are an unexpected bonus this close to the sand. The two-car garage contains a workshop, storage space and a bathroom.

Address: 217 39th St., Manhattan Beach 90266

Price: $3,349,500

The Manhattan Beach house takes in sunset views. (Jack Bremen) (Jack Bremen)

Built: 1925

Lot size: 2,983 square feet

House size: 2,274 square feet, four bedrooms, four bathrooms

Features: Living room fireplace, dining room, breakfast bar, two-vehicle garage, three additional parking spaces

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90266 ZIP Code in February was $1.565 million based on 13 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 11% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Terri Harkins, (310) 507-5746, Vista Sotheby’s Realty

