Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota makes a play for oceanside cottage in Hawaii

In 2014, Marcus Mariota became the first Hawaiian-born athlete to win the Heisman Trophy.
Now, after two years in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans quarterback has used some of his $24-million rookie contract to get a place closer to home, buying a four-bedroom cottage in Kailua, Hawaii, for $2.45 million.
Designed around covered lanais and a central pool, the 3,196-square-foot house features vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Mariota will be the first occupant of the home, built in 2017, which sits a block off Kailua Beach.
Dark wood detailing contrasts the white walls of the kitchen, where African mahogany sliders bring in the ocean breeze and open up to the grassy exterior. Outside, a separate entertainment cottage sits across the 10,000-square-foot lot.
Scott Carvill of Carvill Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Bonnie Coen of Locations represented Mariota.
Mariota, who hails from Honolulu, played college football at Oregon before being drafted second overall in 2015 by the Titans. Last season, he threw for a career-high 3,426 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.
