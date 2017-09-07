Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota makes a play for oceanside cottage in Hawaii

In 2014, Marcus Mariota became the first Hawaiian-born athlete to win the Heisman Trophy.

Now, after two years in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans quarterback has used some of his $24-million rookie contract to get a place closer to home, buying a four-bedroom cottage in Kailua, Hawaii, for $2.45 million.

Designed around covered lanais and a central pool, the 3,196-square-foot house features vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Mariota will be the first occupant of the home, built in 2017, which sits a block off Kailua Beach.

The four-bedroom home sits a block from Kailua Beach. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Dark wood detailing contrasts the white walls of the kitchen, where African mahogany sliders bring in the ocean breeze and open up to the grassy exterior. Outside, a separate entertainment cottage sits across the 10,000-square-foot lot.

Scott Carvill of Carvill Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Bonnie Coen of Locations represented Mariota.

Mariota, who hails from Honolulu, played college football at Oregon before being drafted second overall in 2015 by the Titans. Last season, he threw for a career-high 3,426 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.

CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. Kid Rock recently sold his Balinese-inspired compound for $9.5 million, $2.1 million less than he paid for it in 2006, in a deal completed off-market. CAPTION The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. The party-ready home in Marina del Rey is listed for sale at $3.799 million. CAPTION Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. Actor Phillip P. Keene has a good reason for hanging out in the downstairs den of his Los Feliz home. CAPTION The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. The Tony winner's prized possession in this room is her Steinway, but she keeps other items there that also inspire her. CAPTION Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space. Jillian Michaels retreats to the office in her Malibu home when she needs some kid-free space.

jack.flemming@latimes.com

Twitter: @jflem94

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Bel-Air home of late novelist Jackie Collins sells for $5.1 million

Hexagonal home designed by architect Roland Russell lists for $3.3 million

Kendall Jenner sells modern Hollywood Hills mansion for $6.85 million

Kylie Jenner keeps up her selling ways with another deal in Hidden Hills