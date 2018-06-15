Former L.A. King Marian Gaborik seeks $7.25 million for Manhattan Beach pad

NHL wing Marian Gaborik, who won a Stanley Cup title with the L.A. Kings in 2014, has put his home in Manhattan Beach on the market for $7.25 million. Alternatively, the Mangaris-clad contemporary is available for lease beginning in August for $23,000 a month.
Found on a walk street near the Strand, the three-story spot has five bedrooms, 4.25 bathrooms and 4,260 square feet of living space. Set up for indoor-outdoor living, there are terraces and balconies extending from each floor. Bi-folding glass doors along the front open to a front patio with a fire pit and waterfall feature.
Common areas lie on the top level and include a seafoam green-hued living room that flows into the center-island kitchen and family room. Also on the third floor is the master suite, which has a separate sitting room and private den.
The lower level holds a media room.
The home was built in 2008 by Steve Lazar of Lazar Design/Build for himself. Gaborik bought the house in 2014 for $5.55 million, records show.
Mori Biener of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Gaborik, a three-time all-star, began his NHL career in 2000 as a first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild. The 36-year-old began the 2017-18 season with the Kings, but was dealt to the Ottawa Senators in February in a deal that also included Nick Shore.
A prolific scorer throughout his career, he has racked up 407 goals and 408 assists across 17 professional seasons.