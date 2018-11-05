Hollywood veteran Mark Damon asks $10.9 million for Beverly Hills mansion

Veteran actor-producer Mark Damon is ready to let go of the 90210. His Tudor-style mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area is up for grabs for a cool $10.899 million.
Built in 1972, the 10,692-square-foot home sits at the end of a gated driveway on a 2.2-acre property. Wood-splashed living spaces and imported appointments fill out the interior.
Walnut floors line the two-story foyer, and parquet floors cover the formal and informal dining areas. The main level also boasts a center-island chef’s kitchen and a living room with an oversized fireplace and built-in bar.
Another highlight is found below, where a den features imported reclaimed brick floors under ceiling beams of distressed oak.
The master suite, one of six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, offers paneled walls, high ceilings, a fireplace and international flair. The headboard comes from a 300-year-old Italian church, and there’s also a private deck with a Japanese-style tea room, according to the listing.
Out back, a mahogany deck takes in canyon views from a hillside perch. The space is adjoined by a landscaped lawn and brick patio with a swimming pool and spa.
Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.
Damon, 85, starred in films such as “House of Usher” and “Johnny Yuma” throughout the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s before pivoting to producing. He holds credits on “Monster,” which won an Academy Award in 2003, as well as “Mac and Me,” “2 Guns” and “Lone Survivor.”