Noted restorer of homes Mark Haddawy unveils latest project in the Hollywood Hills

A Hollywood Hills West home designed and built by Mark Haddawy — designer, architectural preservationist and co-founder of Resurrection Vintage — has come on the market at $5.995 million.
Haddawy previously returned John Lautner's Harpel house to the architect's original vision and has also restored such Richard Neutra-designed homes as the Kun and Wirin houses. His current projects include the Elrod house, the Lautner-designed Palm Springs home made famous in the James Bond film "Diamonds Are Forever."
The home he's selling was built over four years and completed in 2015.
Reminiscent of Neutra's boxcar style, the three-bedroom contemporary is defined by clean horizontal lines, free-flowing space and sliding walls of glass.
Family and living rooms, a breakfast area and a chef's kitchen finished in vibrant Rosewood are among the common areas. A long hallway lined with thin bands of windows and white-painted brick runs the length of the single-story home.
The flat roofline extends outward over wrap-around decking to provide cover while blurring the line between interior and outdoor spaces. Views from the property, which has a swimming pool and gardens filling the hillside, take in the bright city lights, canyon and mountains.
Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union International and Steve DeVore of Sterling Realty Group hold the listing.
