Little Holmby home where Marlene Dietrich lived and entertained seeks $6.5 million

A Little Holmby home with an Old Hollywood connection has listed for sale at $6.495 million.

Situated on more than half an acre, the 1932 Mediterranean Revival has ties to actress-singer Marlene Dietrich, who hosted scores of stars at the property during her stay. Todd Wellington Johnson, the tax attorney for Bing Crosby and other Hollywood types, was another former resident and also used the property for large social gatherings.

In the late 1930s, actress Dorothy Dunbar leased the home after her marriage to French artist Tino Costa, the fifth of her seven husbands, was annulled. Dunbar was later sued by the owner for property damage caused by her beloved cocker spaniel, Duke.

“He was never a bad dog when I was around,” Dunbar told The Times in 1937.

The 6,167-square-foot Mediterranean Revival-style house, designed by L.G. Scherer and built in 1932, sits on half an acre of grounds in Little Holmby. (Daniel Dahler Photography) (Daniel Dahler Photography)

The two-story house, designed by architect L.G. Scherer, has been restored and renovated while maintaining key architectural elements. Vaulted and beamed ceilings, wood and terra-cotta floors and stained-glass windows are among the original details. A circular foyer with a sweeping staircase sits just beyond the entry.

The 6,167 square feet of living space include a wood-paneled den, a chef’s kitchen and a screening room with a wet bar. The great room is anchored by one of six fireplaces. The master suite, among the four bedrooms and four bathrooms, opens to a balcony overlooking the grounds.

Outdoors, there’s a swimming pool and spa, a fireplace, gardens and a koi pond. A tree-topped courtyard sits off the front entry. Views from the site take in the Los Angeles Country Club.

The property last changed hands six months ago for about $5.472 million, public records show.

Jane Gavens of John Aaroe Group and Marc Noah of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Caption Hot Property | Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property | Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property | Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property | Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property | $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property | Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

What about $875,000 buys right now in three L.A.-area housing markets

L.A. Galaxy’s Jermaine Jones lists his home field in Encino for $4.5 million

Newscaster Lisa Breckenridge lists Pacific Palisades traditional for $4.2 million

Poker pros Antonio Esfandiari and Amal Bou-Nahra snap up a modern pad in Venice