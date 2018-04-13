Producer Marshall Lewy heads west for a brand new build

Following on the heels of his home sale in Los Feliz, "Project Greenlight" producer Marshall Lewy has found some new digs on the Westside. He's paid $2.7 million for a newly built home in the Palms community.
The modern mansion, which had listed for $2.699 million in January, enters into an open floor plan lined with French oak hardwood floors. Within 3,900 square feet of interiors are a living room with a stone fireplace, a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
In the indoor-outdoor family room, sliding glass doors open to a covered patio. Farther out, a grassy yard sits next to a tiered garden. A wood-beamed balcony on the second story is perched above the scene.
Rory Posin and Kristian Bonk of RE/MAX Estate Properties were the listing agents. Dan Lackey of Compass represented Lewy.
Lewy's last home, a cream-colored estate wrapped in ivy, sold to "Girls" writer-producer Murray Miller for $2.825 million, records show.
Lewy was nominated for a Primetime Emmy two years ago for his work on "Project Greenlight" alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. He's also known for directing "Blue State (2007) and "California Solo" (2012).
