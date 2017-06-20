Pop rocker Martin Johnson records a quick home sale in West Hollywood

Martin Johnson, frontman for the pop-rock band Boys Like Girls, has sold his walled and gated home in West Hollywood for $2.55 million, or $52,000 above the asking price.

The property originally came to market last month and had an offer in hand in about 10 days. Johnson bought the home, which features a professional recording studio, three years ago for $1.57 million, property records show.

A professional recording studio sits at the heart of this West Hollywood house. (Daniel Dahler) (Daniel Dahler)

Built in 1939, the unassuming bungalow features nearly 1,800 square feet of hip living space that includes an open living/dining room, two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The kitchen has custom cabinetry and a breakfast bar. A sliding glass door in the family room leads to the lush backyard.

Outside, there’s a swimming pool with a spa and a detached guest house. The guest house currently holds the sound studio.

Johnson, 31, is founding member of Boys Like Girls. The group has released three studio albums, most recently “Crazy World” in 2012.

Also a songwriter and producer, Johnson has collaborated with Taylor Swift and Avril Lavigne, among others.

Sharona Alperin with Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent. John Kostrey of Nourmand & Assoc. represented the buyer.

