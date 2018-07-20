Bel-Air home of ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ producer Martin Ransohoff lists for $7.5 million

The Bel-Air home of Martin Ransohoff, the late writer-producer whose credits include such films as “The Cincinnati Kid” and the show “The Beverly Hillbillies,” has come on the market for $7.5 million.
Built in 1941, the handsome traditional-style home features a grand foyer with a sweeping staircase that opens to the living room. The roughly 6,000-square-foot interior also includes a garden-view dining room, a library with built-ins, a chef’s kitchen and an office/den.
The master suite is comprised of dual bathrooms and a private deck with tree-top and city views. In all, there are five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The home sits on gated lot of more than half an acre. Lush garden courtyards, fountains, a gazebo and a swimming pool make up the grounds.
Ransohoff and his wife, artist Joan Ransohoff, bought the house from businessman and television broadcasting executive Joe Wallach in 2001 for $2.15 million, property records show.
The noted producer, who passed away last year at 90, cofounded the production house Filmways in the early 1950s, focusing primarily on commercials before branching out into TV and film. At Filmways, Ransohoff produced the films “The Sandpiper” (1965), “Ice Station Zebra” (1968) and “Catch-22” (1970).
After leaving the company in the early 1970s, he produced the films “Silver Streak” (1976) and “Nightwing” (1979), among others.
Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury holds the listing.