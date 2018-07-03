Onetime Beverly Hills abode of actress Mary Martin seeks $6.6 million

The former home of Mary Martin, the late stage and screen actress known for her performances in the Broadway productions of “Peter Pan” and “The Sound of Music,” is up for sale off-market in Beverly Hills for $6.595 million.
Fronted by a circular driveway, the Traditional-style home opens to an interior with the decorative styling of yesteryear. Rose-colored cabinetry fills the kitchen, and the walls in the family room are wrapped in wood paneling.
Elsewhere in the two-story floor plan are formal and informal dining areas, a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, an office, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
Out back, a covered patio looks at a landscaped backyard with a swimming pool and spa.
Monty Abramov of Rodeo Realty is the listing agent.
Martin, who died in 1990 at 76, split time on screen and stage throughout her acting career. She won Tony Awards for her roles in the Broadway versions of “Peter Pan” and “The Sound of Music, and she also appeared in 15 films from 1938 to 1953.