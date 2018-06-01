Former San Francisco Giants ace Matt Cain sells Arizona and Bay Area homes

Three-time World Series champion Matt Cain has completed a real-estate double play of sorts, divesting himself of homes in Paradise Valley, Ariz., and San Francisco’s East Bay area.
His Arizona property came back on the market last summer and sold in April for $4.5 million, property records show.
Set on two gated acres, the sprawling single-story house has a little over 11,000 square feet of living space, six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Features include a mahogany-paneled office, parquet dining room floors and a great room with beamed ceilings. A guesthouse was converted into a media room.
A putting green, a swimming pool, rolling lawns, a koi pond and a running stream make up the grounds. Topping it all off are an eight-car garage and workshop.
Also changing hands is the retired pitcher’s home in Alamo, an affluent suburb in Contra Costa County, which sold last month for $5.425 million. It originally listed in February for $5.85 million, according to the MLS.
Built in 2007, the two-story Traditional has classic curb appeal with cedar shake siding, a gable-and-valley roof and an elongated front porch. The 6,750-square-foot home boasts open formal rooms on the main floor, a chef’s kitchen, a mudroom and an office. There are three walk-in closets in the master suite, and five bedrooms and six bathrooms in all.
The hedged and fenced estate measures slightly less than an acre and includes an outdoor living room, a sports court, a swimming pool and a putting green.
Cain, 33, retired last year after a 13-year career with the San Francisco Giants. The three-time All-Star compiled a 104-118 record and a 3.68 earned run average across 2,085 innings. In 2012, he became the 22nd player in major league history to pitch a perfect game.
Bryan Hurlbut and Julie Del Santo of Dudum Real Estate Group had the listing for the Alamo property, and Celeste Pacelli of Paragon Real Estate Group represented the buyer.
Jonathan Wall of DPR Realty was the agent of record for the Paradise Valley home. John Karadsheh of KOR Properties represented the buyer in that transaction.