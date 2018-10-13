ABC newsman Matt Gutman snaps up a Spanish-vibe villa in Encino

This just in: ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman has bought a Spanish villa-style home in Encino for $2.325 million, real estate records show.
The two-story house has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across 4,707 square feet. Wood-beamed ceilings and fireplaces draw the eyes upward in the living and family rooms. In the gourmet kitchen, an oversized center island splits sets of white cabinetry. Hardwood and Saltillo tile floors fill the interior.
Other highlights include a step-up formal dining room, a built-in library, a theater room and a gym.
A loggia stretches across the back of the house, leading out to a landscaped backyard with a brick-trimmed pool and spa. The grounds also offer a barbecue, a sports court, lawn and a three-car garage.
Oren Mordkowitz of Pinnacle Estate Properties was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Scott Gorelick of Compass represented Gutman.
Gutman, 40, has been with ABC News since 2008. He’s appeared on “Good Morning America,” “ABC World News Tonight” and “ABC News Nightline,” and he currently hosts the weekly marine animal show “Sea Rescue.”