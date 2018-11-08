‘Doctor Who’ actor Matt Lucas puts Hollywood Hills home up for rent

Actor-comedian Matt Lucas has put the Hollywood Hills home he bought last year up for lease at $16,500 a month.
Set just above the Sunset Strip, the recently remodeled property pairs dark hardwood floors with custom built-ins across 2,418 square feet.
French doors frame a marble-cloaked fireplace in the living room. Other highlights on the main level include a formal dining room, a window-lined family room and a center-island kitchen with circular booth seating.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms, holds an office and a tile-splashed bathroom.
In the backyard, there’s a saltwater pool and spa, a lounge with a fireplace and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven. Hedges and landscaping make the space private.
Kathy Marshall and Delphine Mann of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.
Lucas, a native of England, became well known for “Little Britain,” his sketch comedy show with David Williams that ran on the BBC. His other credits include “Dr. Who,” on which he played the doctor’s companion Nardole from 2015 to 2017, “Bridesmaids” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”
He bought the property last year for $3.043 million after selling his Mediterranean-style home of six years for fetching $4.96 million.