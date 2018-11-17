Baseball’s Matt Moore tosses remodeled Florida home onto the market

Former Tampa Bay Ray Matt Moore is pitching his place in St. Petersburg, Fla. The hard-throwing lefthander’s home on Snell Isle has come up for sale at $2.2 million.
An All-Star selection with the Rays in 2013, Moore bought the estate a year later for $1.24 million, records show. The two-story previously showcased the Midcentury style, but has been updated with a more contemporary feel.
Beyond the entry, the open-concept floor plan spans 3,895 square feet, offering wide-plank hardwood floors in the two-story living room, game room, dining room and tile-splashed kitchen. A catwalk rings the space above the common areas.
The master suite, one of four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, sits on the first floor and boasts a freestanding tub and brings in views of the water.
Outside, a custom-shaped pool, covered patio and lawn fill out the grounds, which total roughly a third of an acre. There’s also a private dock and boat lift with direct access to the open water.
Jeramiah Bustin and Shane Vanderson of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.
Moore, 29, was drafted by the Rays in 2007 and spent five seasons there before stints with the Giants and Rangers. He’s currently a free agent.