Encino haunt of actress Maureen O’Hara lists for sale at $2.4 million

The onetime Encino Hills home of Maureen O’Hara, the late Irish actress who starred in such classic movies as “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “Miracle on 34th Street,” has come on the market at $2.399 million.
Set behind gates, the single-story house rests on about an acre of grounds and has a swimming pool.
Features of the home, built in 1961, include an atrium-style entry, black marble pillars and hardwood floors. There’s also a custom circular wet bar and a wine room.
Largely devoted to open-plan space, the 3,394 square feet of interior also holds a living room with a fireplace, a library/den and a formal dining room with French doors that open to the pool deck. In the master suite, one of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, walk-in closets are hidden behind a mirrored wall.
O’Hara, who died in 2015 at 95, bought the house in 1993 for $650,000 and owned it for about five years, The Times previously reported. During her lifetime, she maintained other residences in the Virgin Islands and Cork County, Ireland.
The red-headed actress starred in more than 60 movies during her 75-year career including “How Green Was My Valley” (1941), “The Quiet Man” (1952) and “Big Jake” (1971). She received an honorary Oscar in 2014 for her lifetime contribution to film.
Marly Tempel of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.