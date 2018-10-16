LeBron James’ business partner Maverick Carter unloads Hollywood Hills home for $4.2 million

Maverick Carter, the longtime business partner of NBA star LeBron James, has hauled in $4.225 million for his contemporary-vibe home in Hollywood Hills West.
That’s nearly half a million less than the price he asked in June, but the savvy businessman is still turning a profit on the property. He bought the home three years ago for $3.465 million, real estate records show.
Wide-plank wood floors blanket the open-concept interior, which combines a tile-splashed kitchen, dining area, wet bar and living room with a chrome-wrapped corner fireplace. Walls of glass brighten the space.
Counting the detached guesthouse – complete with a kitchenette – there are four bedrooms and six bathrooms in 4,409 square feet.
Interior amenities include a 480-bottle wine cellar, a gym with mirrored walls and a soundproof movie theater draped in Italian suede. Outside, tall hedges border a saltwater pool and spa.
Kurt Rappaport and Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Steve Sanders of Pacific Union International represented the buyer.
Carter has collaborated with LeBron for the entirety of his professional career. Together, the pair founded production company SpringHill Entertainment and athlete-focused multimedia platform Uninterrupted.
They both star in “The Shop,” an unscripted HBO series set in a barbershop where athletes and artists discuss sports and culture.