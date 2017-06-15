Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds of ‘Real Housewives’ fame complete sale of Newport Beach home

Baseball player-turned-television analyst Jim Edmonds and his wife, “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Meghan King Edmonds, have sold their home in Newport Beach for $2.998 million.

Found in the Newport Heights area, the remodeled two-story originally hit the market last year for $3.4 million. More recently, it listed at $3.195 million, records show.

The 5,077-square-foot house was updated during the couple’s ownership and features modern fixtures, tile and dark wood floors and a new-look kitchen with a U-shaped island. Walls painted in a range of gray hues give the interior a subdued vibe.

The Tuscan-style home in Newport Beach has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Living spaces include formal living and dining rooms, a great room, five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. In the master suite, a sliding barn door leads to a lavish bathroom with a soaking tub.

French doors on the main floor extend the living space outdoors, where hedges surround a patio area. There’s also a three-car garage in back of the home.

Paul and Lili Daftarian of the Daftarian Group were the listing agents. Jon Flagg of Villa Real Estate represented the buyer.

Edmonds made four All-Star teams in 17 major league seasons with the Angels and St. Louis Cardinals. He finished his career with eight Gold Glove awards and one World Series title. The 46-year-old works as an analyst for Fox Sports Midwest.

King Edmonds, 33, joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in 2015. She also was featured on an episode of TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress.”

