Spice Girls Mel B chops the price on her old home in Hollywood Hills West

Lauren Beale
By
Apr 30, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Tall hedges and walls give privacy to the pool, spa and outdoor lounging space. (Redfin.com)

The onetime marital home of Melanie Brown — the singer-songwriter known as Mel B and Scary Spice from her days with the Spice Girls — and her ex-husband, producer Stephen Belafonte, has been relisted at a price-reduced $7.495 million in Hollywood Hills West. That's down from last year's $8.995 million asking price.

The four-story contemporary-style home, built in 1928 and redesigned in 2016, has been renovated to create open-plan spaces and maximize natural light.

More than 4,600 square feet of glitzy living space include Baccarat fixtures, high ceilings, a bar, a recording studio, a theater, a game room and a gym. A master suite with adjoining sitting room occupies the entire top floor for a total of four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.

Terraces, balconies and patio space extend from each level. A swimming pool and spa, an outdoor dining area, a built-in barbecue and a flat-screen TV complete the backyard entertainment space.

Brown, 42, gained notice in the 1990s as a member of the Spice Girls and later released the solo albums "Hot" and "L.A. State of Mind." She has served as a judge on such competition shows as "America's Got Talent," "The X Factor UK," and "The X Factor Australia."

Belafonte, 42, produced "Mel B: It's a Scary World" (2010) for television. His film work includes "The Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call — New Orleans" (2009) and "Mutant Chronicles" (2008).

They bought the property four years ago for about $4.34 million, The Times previously reported, and divorced in December.

Josh Altman of Douglas Elliman and Ann Dashiell of Pacific Union International are the listing agents.

