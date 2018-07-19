Sprinter Michael Johnson crosses the finish line on a Malibu contemporary

Michael Johnson has a new spot to display his four Olympic gold medals. The retired track and field star has bought a contemporary home overlooking the ocean in Malibu for $5.825 million, property records show.
Beyond the gates, a motor court fronts the half-acre property before entering to a sleek open floor plan. In the living room, a picture window pulls in ocean views, and a fireplace is mounted into a wooden wall.
Wood also accents the kitchen cabinetry, the stairs, the wet bar in the billiards room and the lounge’s wall of built-ins. That, plus a family room, four bedrooms and 5.25 bathrooms, lie within 4,500 square feet of interior space.
Other highlights are found outside, where a beamed patio hangs over an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. The space extends outward to an ocean-facing deck with one of the property’s two fire pits.
A detached garage/gym rounds out the premises.
Sandro Dazzan and Irene Dazzan-Palmer of the Agency were the listing agents. Cece Webb of Sotheby’s International Realty represented Johnson.
Johnson, 50, won gold medals at three different Olympic Games: one in Barcelona, two in Atlanta and one in Sydney. Those, plus the eight gold medals he won at World Championships, tie him for second-most gold medals won by a runner, trailing only Jamaican speedster Usain Bolt.