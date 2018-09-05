Actor Michael Paul Chan gets his price for Sherman Oaks home

Veteran actor Michael Paul Chan has dealt his home in Sherman Oaks for $1.498 million – the same price at which the Midcentury Modern-style spread hit the market in June.
The two-story, built in 1952, sits behind gates on a quarter-acre lot. A steep driveway leads up to the front of the house, which is positioned above the street.
A butterfly roof tops the home, which is flanked on both sides by courtyards that take in valley views. One courtyard has a fire pit. The other, a fountain.
Through a glass front door, the home opens to a sunlit interior with maple floors and walls of windows. A fireplace anchors the living room, a space that connects to a tile-splashed kitchen with a breakfast bar.
Elsewhere in the 1,864-square-foot interior are a family room, dining area, three bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms. A bonus studio offers space for guests or storage.
Bill Lustig of Pacific Union International was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Vahe Shaghzo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
Chan, 68, bought the home a decade ago for $1.025 million, public records show.
The actor is known for playing Lt. Michael Tao in the TNT series “The Closer” and its spinoff, “Major Crimes.” He’s also popped up in “Arrested Development,” “The Simpsons,” “Bones” and “The Young and the Restless.”