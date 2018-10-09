Michael Richards’ onetime home in Studio City seeks about $2.3 million

A Studio City home that once belonged to “Seinfeld” actor Michael Richards is up for grabs at $2.289 million.
Richards owned the ranch-style house from 1992 to 1998 during the tail end of the hit NBC sitcom. Records show he sold it for $810,000 two months after the series’ final episode aired.
A brick walkway approaches the recently remodeled estate, which has three bedrooms and three bathrooms across 2,770 square feet.
In the great room, the focal point of the floor plan, vaulted wood ceilings with skylights hang over an open-concept living and dining area. A brick wall is anchored by a fireplace. Pocketing doors provide an indoor-outdoor feel.
A breakfast bar connects the space to the kitchen, whose features include built-in seating and hardwood floors. The master suite bathroom holds a freestanding tub on top of custom tile floors.
Outside, a stone patio wraps around a pool and spa. Curtains on the covered cabana part to reveal a dining area with a fireplace.
Therese Hyde and Francis Tim Hyde of Compass are the listing agents.
Richards, 69, bought the home in 1992 for $525,000, real estate records show.
The actor is primarily known for his portrayal of Cosmo Kramer, a role that won him three Primetime Emmy Awards for supporting actor in a comedy series. He also starred in his own sitcom, “The Michael Richards Show,” which was canceled after one season.