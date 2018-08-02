'Friends' composer Michael Skloff looks to orchestrate a sale in the Hollywood Hills

Michael Skloff, the composer who handled the music for “Friends,” is ready to turn the channel in the Hollywood Hills. He’s listed a Midcentury Modern home for sale at $1.695 million.
The property sits on a sizable double lot and is being sold with a vacant third parcel. Together, the three combine for 26,420 square feet.
Built in 1961, the one-story home largely forgoes flash, opting instead for minimalist living spaces. A bare-bones patio framed by intersecting beams is out front.
The post-and-beam also includes an indoor-outdoor living room with picture windows, an eat-in kitchen, one bedroom and two bathrooms in 1,156 square feet.
Sliding glass doors open to a terrace that spans the home’s back side. The terrace is accessible from the living room, kitchen and bedroom and takes in views of the canyon and city.
Howard Stevens of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing.
In addition to composing for 443 episodes of “Friends” — which was created by his ex-wife Marta Kauffman — Skloff also holds credits on the comedy series “Dream On” and “Jesse.”