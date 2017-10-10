Dick E. Lowry-designed post-and-beam in Eagle Rock seeks $1.3 million

A midcentury modern-style designed by architect Dick E. Lowry has hit the market in Eagle Rock for $1.3 million.

Built in 1961 but updated over the years, the classic post-and-beam sits on one of three hillside lots included in the 18,000-square-foot property.

The home has a wood and glass exterior, and the front door opens to more of the same. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows let light into the living room, the centerpiece of which is a fireplace made of rock quarried from the Mojave Desert.

The post-and-beam home designed by Dick E. Lowry has floor-to-ceiling windows and a massive brick fireplace. (Charmaine David) (Charmaine David)

Wood-paneled walls and cabinetry contrast walls colored in bright orange and yellow. The 1,430 square feet of living space also includes a powder room, a carport and a storage shed.

In restoring the home, the owners updated the plumbing and electrical systems. They also built a detached studio work space and added period Formica countertops in the kitchen to complement the vintage wall-oven.

Lowry, known for designing spaces that blend the natural world with man-made elements, included multiple patios attached to the house. The main terrace blends wood and stone and benefits from a private garden that sits adjacent.

Tracy Do of Compass holds the listing.

