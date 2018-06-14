Nickelback’s Mike Kroeger puts down stakes in former haunt of Dracula

Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger’s new haunt in the Outpost Estates section of the Hollywood Hills has an eerie past, The Times has confirmed.
The two-story home, which Kroeger bought for $3.795 million, first belonged to Bela Lugosi, the actor famous for playing Dracula in the 1931 film.
Built in 1935 by Charles E. Toberman, the Mediterranean-style estate is reminiscent of a bygone time. A pair of gargoyles frame the entry, and it’s said that Lugosi used to let his pet panther roam the half-acre grounds.
Past the ivy-draped facade, there are 4,568 square feet of hardwood-lined interiors. The kitchen features booth seating and a brick fireplace, and other spaces include a living and dining room topped with chandeliers and a study atop the staircase.
Four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms fill out the rest of the floor plan, with the master suite boasting a balcony and freestanding tub. Outside, hedges flank a swimming pool and pool house. Stone steps lead further down to a patio and pergola with a fireplace.
The house was also once home to Ed Limato, the late talent agent who represented high-profile clients like Nicolas Cage, Mel Gibson, Steve Martin and Denzel Washington.
John Michael Iglar of Douglas Elliman held the listing. John K. Herkenrath of the Agency represented the buyer.
Kroeger, who founded the Canadian rock band in 1995 with his brother Chad, is trading in one set of palm trees for another. His coastal retreat in Maui is currently on the market for $4.88 million.