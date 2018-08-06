Mike Love of the Beach Boys ups the asking price for Pebble Beach estate

Mike Love, the singer-songwriter of Beach Boys fame, has put his Pebble Beach home back up for sale at $6.45 million. The ocean-view property had been listed last year for $5.745 million, records show.
The Tuscan-inspired home, built in 2006, features 8,900 square feet of living space, seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. There are five fireplaces, a home theater and a master suite that occupies the entire top story. An elevator services each of the home’s four floors.
A second full kitchen, a living room and an office lie within a detached guest/caretaker’s apartment.
Rear-facing balconies and a large flagstone patio create additional living space outside. The acre-plus lot is surrounded by mature trees and also has a pizza oven, an outdoor kitchen and a hot tub.
The custom-built house has been on and off the market for nearly a decade, records show. Steve and Noel Beutel of Sotheby’s International Realty hold the current listing.
Love, 77, is a founding member of the rock ’n’ roll band that popularized the “California sound.” The Grammy-winning group’s scores of hits include “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California Girls” and “Good Vibrations.”
Last year, Love released “Unleash the Love,” his second solo album. He continues to tour under the Beach Boys name in concert with singer-keyboardist Bruce Johnston.