Miley Cyrus quietly unloads her Hidden Hills ranch for $5 million

Singer-actress Miley Cyrus has sold her equestrian ranch in Hidden Hills in a deal finalized off-market. The sale price was $5 million — the same amount she paid for the property three years ago, property records show.
Sitting on five acres of grounds, the ranch centers on a sprawling Traditional-style home of 6,500 square feet. Accompanying the main house are a 550-vine vineyard, a 10-stall barn, a chicken coop, a riding arena and two paddocks. Separate fields hold citrus orchards and vegetable gardens.
Inside the home, beamed ceilings and wide-plank floors accent the living spaces, which include a center-island kitchen and a chandelier-topped dining room. There's a wet bar adjacent to the living room.
Seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a study and a wine cellar complete the floor plan.
French doors lead outside, where a covered patio surveys a brick-lined pool and the rest of the pastoral property.
Cyrus, 25, gained fame as the star of the Disney Channel show "Hannah Montana," and her subsequent pop hits include "See You Again," "Party in the U.S.A." and "We Can't Stop." The Tennessee native also has appeared in the films "Big Fish" (2003) and "The Last Song" (2010).
