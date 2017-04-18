Singer-songwriter Milow snaps up a breezy Venice pad for $3.2 million

Jonathan Vandenbroeck, the Belgian singer-songwriter better known as Milow, has paid $3.199 million, or $875 per square foot, for a home about a block from the beach in Venice.

Situated on a walk street, the multilevel contemporary extends the living space outward with a second-story balcony and a rooftop deck with a spa. Views from lofted spots take in the city lights, mountains and ocean.

The multilevel home in Venice features an oversized kitchen, an exercise room and a rooftop deck with a spa. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Inside, roughly 3,700 square feet of living space contains an oversized kitchen, a living room with a fireplace, an office/den, and an exercise room. There are two laundry rooms, five bedrooms and five bathrooms; the master suite is equipped with a pair of walk-in closets and a fireplace.

An attached garage and carport provide space for three cars.

The property had been listed for $3.249 million before closing, records show.

Melissa Macfadyen of Teles Properties was the listing agent. Tami Pardee and Rachael Petersen of Halton Pardee + Partners represented the buyer.

Milow, 35, has released seven studio albums, most recently “Modern Heart” last year. Among his hits is “You Don’t Know,” "You and Me (In My Pocket)" and the acoustic cover of “Ayo Technology.”

Caption Hot Property | Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property | Home Gyms Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Having a home gym makes exercising a no-brainer Caption Hot Property | Dog-friendly spaces Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Whether it’s being able to bring your dog to work or making sure they're welcome at your apartment, dog friendly spaces are becoming a priority. Caption Hot Property | Pool Trends Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Here are some of the popular trends in pool design. Caption Hot Property | $250-million Bel-Air Spec Mansion Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Los Angeles boasts the most expensive home for sale in the country: a newly built Bel-Air mega-mansion listed at a quarter-billion dollars. Caption Hot Property | Floating Staircases Floating staircases can take many forms. Floating staircases can take many forms.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com

Twitter: @NJLeitereg

MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:

Pasadena hacienda built by Franklin Otis Booth Jr. seeks $3 million

Home of the Week: Hidden Hills estate invites you to saddle up in style

Early L.A. villa retains its status as the mansion of Mayberry Street

Florence Henderson's Marina del Rey home sails onto the market at $2.8 million