Singer-songwriter Milow snaps up a breezy Venice pad for $3.2 million

Jonathan Vandenbroeck, the Belgian singer-songwriter better known as Milow, has paid $3.199 million, or $875 per square foot, for a home about a block from the beach in Venice.
Situated on a walk street, the multilevel contemporary extends the living space outward with a second-story balcony and a rooftop deck with a spa. Views from lofted spots take in the city lights, mountains and ocean.
Inside, roughly 3,700 square feet of living space contains an oversized kitchen, a living room with a fireplace, an office/den, and an exercise room. There are two laundry rooms, five bedrooms and five bathrooms; the master suite is equipped with a pair of walk-in closets and a fireplace.
An attached garage and carport provide space for three cars.
The property had been listed for $3.249 million before closing, records show.
Melissa Macfadyen of Teles Properties was the listing agent. Tami Pardee and Rachael Petersen of Halton Pardee + Partners represented the buyer.
Milow, 35, has released seven studio albums, most recently “Modern Heart” last year. Among his hits is “You Don’t Know,” "You and Me (In My Pocket)" and the acoustic cover of “Ayo Technology.”
