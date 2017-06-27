Mindy Kaling sells Hollywood Hills West home with a view for $1.61 million

Actress and comedian Mindy Kaling has parted ways with a home in Hollywood Hills West, selling the city- and ocean-view property for $1.61 million.

Set above Sunset Strip, the 1920s two-story is tucked against the hillside on a lot of about 6,000 square feet. The quiet spot, which includes a stone-lined patio and terraces, looks out on the downtown cityscape.

The house has roughly 1,600 square feet of living space that centers on a step-down living room with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows. The galley-style kitchen is adjacent to a raised dining area. There are two bedrooms and 2.75 bathrooms.

The two-story house in Hollywood Hills West centers on unobstructed city and ocean views. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

Tall palms, mature landscaping and a covered patio make up the grounds.

The property previously changed hands four years ago for $1.695 million, records show. It had been listed at $1.7 million at the time of the sale, which closed in February.

Edward Fitz of the Agency was the listing agent. KJ Marmon of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.

The 38-year-old Kaling gained fame on the long-running sitcom “The Office.” She currently stars on the show “The Mindy Project,” for which she is also a writer and executive producer.

She owns other property in Los Angeles County.

