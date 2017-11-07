Actress Miranda Otto lands a classic charmer in WeHo area

Actress Miranda Otto has bought a house in the Beverly Grove/West Hollywood area for $2.233 million, public records show.
Built in 1929, the Spanish-style home has been updated while retaining such character features as arched doorways and high coved ceilings. Dark hardwood floors and French windows and doors add to the period elegance.
The 2,073 square feet of designer-done interiors include three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master walk-ing closet, outfitted with built-ins, is practically a room unto itself.
A wall of bamboo creates a shield of privacy at the back and side of the yard for the swimming pool area. There’s an outdoor kitchen and eating area.
Otto, 49, got her start in Australian films. She was in the second and third parts of “The Lord of the Rings” series. More recently she was in the series “24: Legacy” (2016-17) and “Homeland” (2015).
Jackie Smith of the Agency was the listing agent. Clifford Rowe of Teles Properties represented the buyer.
Twitter: @laurenebeale
More Hot Property:
Tennis star Serena Williams lands a mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area
Producers Eric Gold and Marcy Kaplan pull in $14.8 million for Beverly Hills estate
Footwear mogul Jon Buscemi becomes latest notable name to part with this 1920s villa