'House of Cards' actress Molly Parker puts Echo Park bungalow up for sale

While her character works her way up Capitol Hill, “House of Cards” actress Molly Parker is looking to sell her home on an Echo Park hillside.

The Emmy-nominated actress has listed the bungalow for $899,000. That’s quite an uptick from when she originally bought the home in 2004 for $577,000, property records show.

Set up from the street, a long walkway leads through drought-tolerant gardens to reach the front of the house. Inside, white walls and dark hardwood floors highlight the bright living spaces.

The cozy hilltop spot in Echo Park has two bedrooms in 1,300 square feet. (Sherri Johnson / Sherri J Photography) (Sherri Johnson / Sherri J Photography)

Details such as the wood-burning stove in the living room and white-painted ceilings in the kitchen make the house feel right at home in the hip neighborhood. Two bedrooms and a bathroom lie within the 1,300 square feet of interior space.

French doors open to a covered deck that provides tree-top views. The backyard features landscaping, lawns and a small artist’s studio.

Patrick Moya and Boni Bryant of Compass hold the listing.

Parker, 45, has been acting for over 20 years, appearing in HBO’s “Deadwood” and a slew of independent films. She earned an Emmy nomination for her role as House Majority Whip Jacqueline Sharp on Netflix’s “House of Cards.”

