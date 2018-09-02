NBA veteran Monta Ellis secures the bag, sells Tennessee manor for $2.31 million

Basketball veteran Monta Ellis, who’s played for the Warriors, Bucks, Mavericks and Pacers during his 12-year career, has dealt his French country manor outside Memphis for $2.31 million.
That’s down around $200,000 from the price he asked when listing it in March, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Spanning 6.5 acres, the grassy property centers on a two-story estate full of elegant living spaces and custom amenities. Three arched doorways mark the entry, leading into a chandelier-topped foyer with dual staircases.
Elsewhere in the 12,862-square-foot interior are seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a wood-paneled living room, a formal dining room with a fireplace and an eat-in kitchen anchored by an oversized island.
Amenities include a movie theater with inverted walls, a sauna, a beauty parlor and an elevator.
Out back, steps descend to a swimming pool. An adjacent cabana, complete with a hot tub, grill and dining area, takes in views of the nearby lake.
Ellis, 32, bought the home eight years ago for $1.7 million, records show. Built in 2008, it was previously owned by late basketball player Lorenzen Wright.
The shooting guard entered the 2005 NBA draft straight out of high school and was drafted by the Warriors with the 40th overall pick. He won the Most Improved Player award two years later, and in 2008, inked a six-year deal with Golden State worth $67 million.
James Harvey of Keller Williams Realty handled both ends of the deal.