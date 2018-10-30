In Montecito, a coastal Spanish villa on 84 acres seeks $16 million

This Monecito estate offers plenty of space to spread out: 84 acres, to be exact. Surrounded by rolling hills, winding paths and ocean views, the Spanish villa is on the market for $15.995 million.
A few blocks from the beach, the property centers on a one-story home built in 1981. Hardwood floors sit below beamed ceilings in the living spaces, which include a window-lined living room and a formal dining room with a fireplace.
There’s also a galley-style kitchen with a breakfast nook, an office, four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Outside, a covered patio takes in mountain and ocean views. The grassy grounds also hold a tennis court, guest casita and a patio with a pool and spa.
The property last traded hands five years ago for $13.681 million, real estate records show.
Andrew Templeton and Barbara Koutnik of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are the listing agents.