Hillside perch takes in views from Mount Washington

This recently refurbished three-level compound with detached guest unit is in L.A.’s Mount Washington area. Multiple outdoor areas provide spaces to relax, dine and entertain while taking in canyon vistas.
Contemporary design, high-end finishes and a rustic woodsy setting give the main house a rock-star vibe. Features include an open floor plan, dramatic stairway and high ceilings.
Address: 490 Rustic Drive, Los Angeles 90065
Price: $949,000
Built: 1987
Lot size: 4,431 square feet
House size: 2,100 square feet, three bedrooms, four bathrooms
Features: Decorative fireplace, stainless-steel appliances, freestanding claw-foot tub, basement, two-car garage, above-garage guest quarters with kitchen
About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 90065 ZIP Code in May was $786,000 based on 35 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 10.7% increase compared with the same month the previous year.
Agents: Tracy B. Do, (323) 842-4001, and Edith Reyna, (323) 252-2445, both with Compass
