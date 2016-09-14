Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent list new-look house with Hollywood ties

Celebrity designers and television personalities Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have put their latest home project in Hollywood Hills West on the market for $2.995 million.

Tucked behind hedges and gates, the 1920s Spanish-style estate has a Hollywood past that includes prolific television and film producer Frank Konigsberg and, before him, playwright John Wexley of “The Last Mile” fame.

The 1920s Spanish-style house in Hollywood Hills West was recently remodeled and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms in more than 3,600 square feet of space. (Linda Kasian Photography) (Linda Kasian Photography)

Berkus and Brent bought the property a year ago for $2.36 million and have brightened up the interiors with a recent remodel. Features of note include white-painted walls and ceilings, light wood floors and contemporary fixtures. A new-look kitchen pairs white stone countertops with a backsplash of subway tile.

A living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a formal dining room, an office/den, five bedrooms and five bathrooms lie within more than 3,600 square feet of interior space. The master suite opens to a private patio with city views.

Outdoors, there’s a large patio done in Saltillo tile, raised garden beds and pathways that lead throughout the grounds. A swimming pool and a garage with a studio space completes the setting.

Brent Watson of Compass holds the listing.

Berkus is known for his appearances and home makeovers on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” He previously hosted the home improvement competition series “American Dream Builders” and was an executive producer on the film “The Help” (2011).

Brent is the host of the Emmy-winning series “Home Made Simple.” He and Berkus are set to star in the upcoming TLC series “Married to Design: Nate & Jeremiah,” due out later this year.

