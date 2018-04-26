Neutra's Chuey House in Hollywood Hills to be preserved, one way or another

In Hollywood Hills West, the Chuey House is returning to market at $8.3 million — with plans in place to preserve the Richard Neutra-designed residence in the event of development.
The glass-and-steel home, built in 1956, sits atop a prime 1.52-acre knoll on Sunset Plaza Drive with 360-degree views stretching as far as the eye can see. Simply put, in Los Angeles' red-hot luxury market, it's the type of location that developers dream of — and dream big. But preparations have been made to ensure the Modernist house itself will be spared, should it come to it, according to listing agents Neville Graham and Elizabeth Donovan of Pacific Union International.
The current owners have reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Conservancy on a plan "that provides a path forward for the historic Chuey Residence," according to a statement obtained by The Times. As part of the agreement, the home will remain in place or be moved to a new location that will allow it to be designated by the conservancy in the future.
An outside party has already expressed interest in buying and relocating the structure, allowing for the new property owner to develop, Graham said. A company to properly transport the historic home — something of a rarity in this day and age — has also been identified.
"We're glad we could find a way to take demolition off the table," Adrian Scoot Fine, the Los Angeles Conservancy's director of advocacy, said in the statement. "We now need a preservation-minded buyer to step forward and ensure the long-term preservation of this significant home."
Designed for painter Robert Chuey, and his wife, poet Josephine Ain Chuey, the single-story home has two bedrooms, one bathroom and about 1,900 square feet of living space. Long walls of glass line the exterior to bring in views on either side of the home.
Decking, drought-tolerant landscaping and a swaths of lawn make up the grounds.
