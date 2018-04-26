Neutra's Chuey House in Hollywood Hills to be preserved, one way or another

The glass-and-steel home, built in 1956, sits atop a prime 1.52-acre knoll on Sunset Plaza Drive with 360-degree views stretching as far as the eye can see. Simply put, in Los Angeles' red-hot luxury market, it's the type of location that developers dream of — and dream big. But preparations have been made to ensure the Modernist house itself will be spared, should it come to it, according to listing agents Neville Graham and Elizabeth Donovan of Pacific Union International.