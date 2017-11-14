Largest private home parcel in Orange County fetches $40 million

The largest private home parcel in Orange County has finally sold after spending nearly a year on the market. Listed for sale in February at $55 million, the 17,000-square-foot estate on 12.5 acres in Newport Coast changed hands last week for $1 shy of $40 million.

The eight-figure transaction is the most ever paid for a single-family home in the Newport Beach area, public records show. Historically, it is the second-most expensive sale of a single-familiy home in Orange County.

The property, known as Villa del Lago, packs in plenty of amenities. Surrounding the Italianate mansion is a 1-acre lake, a tennis court, a pool pavilion and a putting green all connected by landscaped walkways and pavilions. There are horse facilities and a riding ring within the grounds.

Amenities include indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a screening room, a gym/sauna, a wine cave, a 1-acre lake, a tennis court, horse stables and riding ring and a 14-car garage. (Andrew Bromasco) (Andrew Bromasco)

Within the three-story mansion are grand formal rooms featuring intricate ceilings, ironwork and gold leaf details. The living room has a stone fireplace and vaulted and beamed ceilings.

Eight bedrooms and 17 bathrooms are spread across the house. The lavish master wing features a walk-in closet with a chandelier.

Built in 2004, the home has an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a lounge with a wet bar. There are multiple wine cellars including an underground wine cave accessed from a spot near the lake.

John Stanaland of HOM Sotheby’s International Realty and Linda Janger of Pace Properties were the listing agents.

