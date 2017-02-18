Hot Property: To everything there is a season

Turn! Turn! Turn! Wannabe home buyers are out there kicking tires — or, more accurately, turning on faucets, lights and garbage disposals as they size up houses for sale. And sellers are ready for them.

This week’s lineup of notables includes longtime Hollywood stars, captains of industry and sports figures.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

They went overboard

Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have parted with their Pacific Palisades home of more than a decade for $6.9 million.

The Georgian traditional-style home, built in 1951 and since updated, retains its classic curb appeal with slender columns, ivy-covered siding and brickwork.

Inside, however, dare we say the décor went slightly overboard? Pastel accents, checkerboard patterns and a country-style kitchen pull the 6,400 square feet of living space in a decidedly pastoral direction.

The couple bought the house in 2004 for about $4.125 million.

Hawn, 71, has film credits that include “Cactus Flower” (1969), for which she won an Academy Award for best supporting actress; “Overboard” (1987), co-starring Russell, and “The First Wives Club” (1996).

Russell, 65, has film credits including “Escape From New York” (1981), “Tombstone” (1993) and “The Hateful Eight” (2015). This year he will appear in “The Fate of the Furious.”

Rental reality

Television and film producer Mark Burnett, who created reality TV series “Survivor” and “Celebrity Apprentice,” has added a home in Malibu to his real estate trust’s portfolio for $4.125 million.

The 1,900-square-foot ranch-style house, which he already has up for lease at $9,000 a month, sits on more than an acre in the Point Dume area and takes in panoramic mountain and ocean views.

If the purchase sounds rather modest for the president of MGM Television, fear not. The ten-time Emmy winner owns multiple homes in Malibu, including an ocean-view estate he bought in 2005 for $25 million.

Ready for the spin cycle

Katherine Kelly Lang, known for her longtime role as Brooke Logan on the daytime series “The Bold and the Beautiful,” has put her home in a small-lot Glassell Park development on the market for $815,000.

The two-story house, built in 2013, incorporates industrial accents in the open floor plan of about 1,900 square feet of living space. White walls, polished floors and vaulted ceilings create a contemporary vibe.

Outside, built-in seating surrounds a fire pit filled with blue glass.

Lang bought the house three years ago for $640,000, property records show.

Where he watches bowl games

Professional football player-turned-TV writer Rashard Mendenhall has put his home in Santa Monica on the market for $1.579 million.

Sitting across from the Brentwood Country Club, the multilevel townhouse was designed for indoor-outdoor entertaining and has balconies and patios on every level. A rooftop deck takes in city, ocean and golf course views.

Inside, spiral staircases wrapped in detailed ironwork connect the 1,800 square feet of loft-style living space.

Mendenhall, 29, played six seasons for the Steelers and Arizona Cardinals, winning a Super Bowl with the former in 2009. After retiring in 2014, he took a job as a writer for the HBO football series “Ballers.”

Dick Van Dyke’s TV neighbor

The longtime home of late actress Ann Morgan Guilbert, known to millions of TV viewers as next-door neighbor Millie Helper on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” has sold for $2.64 million.

The English country-style home in Pacific Palisades retains such 1940s details as hexagonal tile floors, original brick fireplaces and diamond-pattern leaded glass windows.

The 2,321 square feet of living space expands outdoors with multiple decks and balconies.

Guilbert, who died last year at 87, had acting credits that included a recurring role on the sitcom “The Nanny.”

Is that a mirage?

Mike Morhaime, the co-founder and president of the game development company Blizzard Entertainment, has bought a home in a gated Rancho Mirage community for $2.25 million.

The hacienda-style estate, built in 2003, encompasses more than an acre of property and includes a main house and three casitas for a total of seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms in just under 6,300 square feet of living space.

Among features is a two-story great room with a stacked stone fireplace and a wine room. The stunning high-ceiling hallway with wood trusses gets our vote for best in class.

Blizzard is known for the “Warcraft,” “Diablo” and “StarCraft” game series.

Cage, gilded

A Gothic Tudor house once owned by actor Nicolas Cage is for sale in San Francisco at $12 million.

The four-story 1914 home retains such classic details as leaded- and stained-glass windows, Gothic arches and decorative medallions.

The 6,305 square feet of updated interiors take in breathtaking views of the surrounding landmarks and San Francisco Bay.

