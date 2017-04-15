Hot Property: A world of amenities

What’s your idea of a desirable home feature? The realm of answers from this week’s roundup are as diverse as their owners. How about a guest house devoted to an athletic shoe collection? Maybe a home elevator is a must-have. Then there are meditation and music rooms.

– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale

Sole man is moving on

Lakers wing Nick Young, who can opt out of his contract this off-season, has put his Traditional-style home in Tarzana on the market at $3.595 million.

Young had the guesthouse on the property converted into a “shoe house” for his 500-pair collection, which includes vintage LeBrons, Kobes and Air Jordans.

Also on the acre of grounds is a lighted and fenced basketball court, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool with a spa.

Including the guest/shoe house, which has its own entrance and kitchen, there are six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 6,630 square feet of living space.

The first-round draft pick averaged 13.2 points a game for the Lakers this year, his fourth with the team.

The approximately one-acre estate in Tarzana was previously owned by singer-actress Selena Gomez. James Moss The approximately one-acre estate in Tarzana was previously owned by singer-actress Selena Gomez. The approximately one-acre estate in Tarzana was previously owned by singer-actress Selena Gomez. (James Moss) (James Moss)

Coming home to Century City

Actress Jane Fonda has purchased a town home in Century City for $5.45 million in an all-cash deal.

The town house has 5,730 square feet of living space that includes an open-plan kitchen with a center island, living and dining rooms, an office and an elevator.

There are four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms including staff/guest quarters. The master suite opens to a balcony overlooking a central courtyard.

Topping the residence is a rooftop terrace with a gas fireplace and city-light views.

Fonda, 79, won Oscars in 1972 for “Klute” and in 1979 for “Coming Home.” More recently she appeared on the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.”

The newly built town home in Century City has four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 5,730 square feet of living space. Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography The newly built town home in Century City has four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 5,730 square feet of living space. The newly built town home in Century City has four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 5,730 square feet of living space. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography) (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Where she spends her days

Actress-singer Kat Graham, who appears in the supernatural series “The Vampire Diaries,” has put her gated home in the Hollywood Hills on the market for just shy of $1.3 million.

The Spanish-style two-story was built in 1927 and is reached through a courtyard entry. Creeping vines, lush landscaping and a bubbling fountain give the front of the house a tranquil vibe.

Beyond a rustic front door, the 2,174 square feet of living space include a living room with beamed ceilings, an updated kitchen, a den, a meditation room, a music room, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Graham, 27, is known for her roles in “The Parent Trap” (1998) and “17 Again” (2009). As a singer, she has worked with such artists as will.i.am, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.

"Vampire Diaries" star Kat Graham is asking just shy of $1.3 million for her gated Spanish-style home in Hollywood Hills. She bought the property five years ago for $849,000. Redfin.com | Inset: Getty Images "Vampire Diaries" star Kat Graham is asking just shy of $1.3 million for her gated Spanish-style home in Hollywood Hills. She bought the property five years ago for $849,000. "Vampire Diaries" star Kat Graham is asking just shy of $1.3 million for her gated Spanish-style home in Hollywood Hills. She bought the property five years ago for $849,000. (Redfin.com | Inset: Getty Images) (Redfin.com | Inset: Getty Images)

Third baseman finds home

Yunel Escobar, now in his second season with the Angels, has leased a house in a guard-gated Newport Coast community for $14,000 a month.

We can barely begin to describe the exotic appearance of the interiors. The Tuscan two-story features a dramatic entry with a brightly colored ceiling mural and wavy stair rails.

And there’s more drama out back, where French doors open to a yard with mountain and ocean views.

The house has 4,100 square feet of living space that includes a center-island kitchen, living and dining rooms, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The master suite is equipped with an adjoining library and a balcony overlooking a saltwater swimming pool and spa. There’s also a separate guest casita.

Escobar, 34, hit .304 in 132 games for the Angels last season.

Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar has leased a four-bedroom home in Newport Coast for $14,000 a month. Redfin.com Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar has leased a four-bedroom home in Newport Coast for $14,000 a month. Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar has leased a four-bedroom home in Newport Coast for $14,000 a month. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

An update on a classic

Emmy-winning television director and producer Christopher Misiano has listed his longtime home in historic Los Feliz for sale at $4.2 million.

The stately English traditional was designed in 1921 by Arthur R. Kelly, whose works include the Playboy Mansion.

Set on more than half an acre with a swimming pool and guest house, the home blends classic architecture with contemporary design in some 5,490 square feet of living space.

The master suite takes in views of Griffith Observatory and downtown Los Angeles. There are six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.

Misiano’s credits include “Law & Order,” “ER” and “The West Wing.”

Emmy-winning television producer Christopher Misiano is seeking $4.2 million for his Arthur R. Kelly-designed home in Los Feliz. Jason Agron Photography Emmy-winning television producer Christopher Misiano is seeking $4.2 million for his Arthur R. Kelly-designed home in Los Feliz. Emmy-winning television producer Christopher Misiano is seeking $4.2 million for his Arthur R. Kelly-designed home in Los Feliz. (Jason Agron Photography) (Jason Agron Photography)

Our vote for best den

There’s usually at least one room a week that just stops us in our tracks. This week it was the wood-paneled den in the Beverly Hills estate once owned by silent screen star Corinne Griffith and, later, by English actor Ronald Colman. Words fail us, so check out the lead shot in the photo gallery.

The Tudor Revival-style home, which just sold for $10.35 million, dates to 1924 and is set on more than an acre. The grounds include a guest house, a tennis court and a small citrus grove.

Griffith, who died in 1979 at 84, earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in the 1929 film “The Divine Lady.”

Colman, who died in 1958 at 67, won an Oscar as the leading man in "A Double Life" (1947).

A Beverly Hills estate built for silent screen star Corinne Griffith and later owned by English actor Ronald Colman has sold for $10.35 million. A Beverly Hills estate built for silent screen star Corinne Griffith and later owned by English actor Ronald Colman has sold for $10.35 million. A Beverly Hills estate built for silent screen star Corinne Griffith and later owned by English actor Ronald Colman has sold for $10.35 million.

Her favorite room

Actress, journalist and E! News host Maria Menounos and her fiancé, Keven Undergaro, have been known to hide out in their screening room all weekend. Complete with black-leather stadium seats and two beds, it’s her favorite spot in their nearly 6,000-square-foot, 12-room Encino home.

"It's like a movie theater with 15 reclining black leather seats on different levels and two beds at the top for napping," says the actress, journalist and TV host. Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times "It's like a movie theater with 15 reclining black leather seats on different levels and two beds at the top for napping," says the actress, journalist and TV host. "It's like a movie theater with 15 reclining black leather seats on different levels and two beds at the top for napping," says the actress, journalist and TV host. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

