Hot Property: A world of amenities

What’s your idea of a desirable home feature? The realm of answers from this week’s roundup are as diverse as their owners. How about a guest house devoted to an athletic shoe collection? Maybe a home elevator is a must-have. Then there are meditation and music rooms.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Sole man is moving on
Lakers wing Nick Young, who can opt out of his contract this off-season, has put his Traditional-style home in Tarzana on the market at $3.595 million.
Young had the guesthouse on the property converted into a “shoe house” for his 500-pair collection, which includes vintage LeBrons, Kobes and Air Jordans.
Also on the acre of grounds is a lighted and fenced basketball court, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool with a spa.
Including the guest/shoe house, which has its own entrance and kitchen, there are six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 6,630 square feet of living space.
The first-round draft pick averaged 13.2 points a game for the Lakers this year, his fourth with the team.
Coming home to Century City
Actress Jane Fonda has purchased a town home in Century City for $5.45 million in an all-cash deal.
The town house has 5,730 square feet of living space that includes an open-plan kitchen with a center island, living and dining rooms, an office and an elevator.
There are four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms including staff/guest quarters. The master suite opens to a balcony overlooking a central courtyard.
Topping the residence is a rooftop terrace with a gas fireplace and city-light views.
Fonda, 79, won Oscars in 1972 for “Klute” and in 1979 for “Coming Home.” More recently she appeared on the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie.”
Where she spends her days
Actress-singer Kat Graham, who appears in the supernatural series “The Vampire Diaries,” has put her gated home in the Hollywood Hills on the market for just shy of $1.3 million.
The Spanish-style two-story was built in 1927 and is reached through a courtyard entry. Creeping vines, lush landscaping and a bubbling fountain give the front of the house a tranquil vibe.
Beyond a rustic front door, the 2,174 square feet of living space include a living room with beamed ceilings, an updated kitchen, a den, a meditation room, a music room, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Graham, 27, is known for her roles in “The Parent Trap” (1998) and “17 Again” (2009). As a singer, she has worked with such artists as will.i.am, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber.
Third baseman finds home
Yunel Escobar, now in his second season with the Angels, has leased a house in a guard-gated Newport Coast community for $14,000 a month.
We can barely begin to describe the exotic appearance of the interiors. The Tuscan two-story features a dramatic entry with a brightly colored ceiling mural and wavy stair rails.
And there’s more drama out back, where French doors open to a yard with mountain and ocean views.
The house has 4,100 square feet of living space that includes a center-island kitchen, living and dining rooms, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The master suite is equipped with an adjoining library and a balcony overlooking a saltwater swimming pool and spa. There’s also a separate guest casita.
Escobar, 34, hit .304 in 132 games for the Angels last season.
An update on a classic
Emmy-winning television director and producer Christopher Misiano has listed his longtime home in historic Los Feliz for sale at $4.2 million.
The stately English traditional was designed in 1921 by Arthur R. Kelly, whose works include the Playboy Mansion.
Set on more than half an acre with a swimming pool and guest house, the home blends classic architecture with contemporary design in some 5,490 square feet of living space.
The master suite takes in views of Griffith Observatory and downtown Los Angeles. There are six bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.
Misiano’s credits include “Law & Order,” “ER” and “The West Wing.”
Our vote for best den
There’s usually at least one room a week that just stops us in our tracks. This week it was the wood-paneled den in the Beverly Hills estate once owned by silent screen star Corinne Griffith and, later, by English actor Ronald Colman. Words fail us, so check out the lead shot in the photo gallery.
The Tudor Revival-style home, which just sold for $10.35 million, dates to 1924 and is set on more than an acre. The grounds include a guest house, a tennis court and a small citrus grove.
Griffith, who died in 1979 at 84, earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in the 1929 film “The Divine Lady.”
Colman, who died in 1958 at 67, won an Oscar as the leading man in "A Double Life" (1947).
Her favorite room
Actress, journalist and E! News host Maria Menounos and her fiancé, Keven Undergaro, have been known to hide out in their screening room all weekend. Complete with black-leather stadium seats and two beds, it’s her favorite spot in their nearly 6,000-square-foot, 12-room Encino home.
From the archives
Ten years ago, Canadian-born superstar Avril Lavigne and her husband, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, bought a Bel-Air home for about $9.5 million. The three-story house behind gates had eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and 12,000 square feet of living space as well as a pool, a spa and garage space for 10 cars.
Twenty years ago, actress Raquel Welch sold her 4,000-square-foot Beverly Hills-area house for $1.2 million and purchased an 8,000-square-foot-plus house for a bit more than $2 million. Her new Mediterranean villa had five bedrooms plus staff quarters.
Thirty years ago, Hollywood entrepreneur Jerrold (Jerry) Perenchio bought a house next door to his Bel-Air estate. The 1920s Mediterranean-style residence was sold through foreclosure for just over $3 million.
What we’re reading
— California ranked as the toughest state in the nation for first-time home buyers, who typically would be in the millennial age bracket of 18 to 34, according to a recent report from Bankrate.com. Among the reasons: the relatively high cost of housing, the tight market for entry-level homes and the struggle of saving for a down payment.
— Because baseball: Estately.com calculated home prices within walking distance of MLB stadiums. For Los Angeles Dodgers fans, that’d be $640,000, whereas for San Francisco Giants fans it’s $1.197 million.
— ICYMI: A proposal from Assemblyman Richard Bloom (D-Santa Monica) that would repeal the landmark Costa-Hawkins Act, a 1995 law that barred rent caps on single-family homes and apartments built after that year, has been put on hold for a year. The state bill would have let cities dramatically expand rent control.