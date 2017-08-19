Hot Property: Hits and misses

Not everyone blasts it out of the park when it comes to making a profit on a home sale. The cyclical nature of the housing market and having overpaid in the first place are among factors that can leave some sellers upside-down on a property.
This week’s offerings include a rapper who has had plenty of hits but now must take a hit, and a pro baseball player who scores a loss.
Still churning out the instant classics, however, is Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie. His Westside house went from listed to sold at a profit in less than a month.
Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Going his own way
It took just three weeks for Fleetwood Mac bassist John McVie to sell his home in Brentwood for its asking price of $2.995 million. He had bought the 1920s house three years ago for $2.535 million.
McVie wasn’t the property’s first resident of fame. The Spanish-style house was briefly home to crime novelist-screenwriter Raymond Chandler in the early 1940s.
Set on a tree-lined street, the 2,200-square-foot house features original details, interior arches and French doors that open to the grounds. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
A newer guesthouse/studio has heated concrete floors and walls of glass.
McVie, 71, joined Fleetwood Mac in the late 1960s and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the band. “Go Your Own Way,” “Rhiannon” and “Don’t Stop” are among their hits.
Chandler, who died in 1959 at 70, is known for his detective fiction writing. Among his works are “The Big Sleep,” “Farewell, My Lovely” and “The Long Goodbye.”
Rapper to take a hit
Detroit rapper Eminem is looking for a buyer for his 5.7-acre compound in Oakland Township, Mich., and he’s not afraid to take a hit on the low price tag of $1.999 million.
He bought the house in 2003 for $4.8 million.
Built in 1986, the five-bedroom home includes 17,500 square feet of living space within 22 rooms.
The interior features wood paneling and a two-story 1,500-square-foot entertainment room. The compound has 8.5 bathrooms and a three-car garage.
Eminem was the bestselling artist of the 2000s in the U.S. with hits such as “Lose Yourself” and “Stan.” His net worth of $210 million ranks him as the sixth-richest rapper in the world.
Fit for a Kings (owner)
Dorene Dominguez, chairwoman and chief executive of Vanir Group of Cos. and Sacramento Kings minority owner, has put her home in Brentwood on the market for $5.34 million.
The two-story Mediterranean-style home features a gated courtyard entry. The 5,314 square feet of living space features three stone fireplaces. Grand and mini master suites are among the five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
Dominguez is the daughter of late businessman H. Frank Dominguez, who founded Vanir, a construction firm. She is also part of the ownership group for minor-league soccer team Sacramento Republic FC.
Rocket departs Woodland Hills
Former Clippers point guard Chris Paul, who was traded to the Rockets in June, has put a home in Woodland Hills on the market for $2.195 million.
Built in 2014, the Mediterranean-style house has more than 6,400 square feet of living space that includes an open-plan living room, a wine room and a bar.
The master suite has two walk-in closets, a fireplace and French doors that open to a private balcony. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms in all.
Paul, 32, averaged 18.8 points and 9.8 assists in six seasons with the Clippers. He went to the Rockets in June in a multiplayer deal that brought guard Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams, among others, to L.A.
He raked in some dough
Adam Sinclair of “Rizzoli and Isles” has sold a charming duplex in Culver City for $1.689 million. The units had been listed for sale at $1.898 million. He bought them in 2006 for $920,000.
Built in 1925 and set behind hedges, the Spanish-style main house has arched doorways, a tile roof and double-hung windows in keeping with the original style.
Within the 1,562 square feet of living space is a living room with a fireplace, three bedrooms and one bathroom. The second unit has another bedroom and bathroom.
Updates include a hip kitchen with a farmhouse sink, custom cabinets and space-saving features such as ladder shelving.
Sinclair, 40, is writing and producing a television series based on his experiences living in the neighborhood. The actor’s credits include “Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj” (2006) and the TV series “24: Live Another Day.” He will be in “The Vicar’s Wife,” due out later this year.
Free agent takes a loss
Put one in the loss column for pro baseball player Coco Crisp. The Major League Baseball free agent just sold a home in Rancho Mirage for $1.65 million. He had listed the multi-story contemporary for $1.9 million and purchased it roughly a decade ago for $2.3 million, public records show.
Built in 1985, the updated house has a stacked-stone entry, a step-down living room with two-sided fireplace, a wet bar and a wine cellar. Four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms are within the 8,520 square feet of living space.
Particularly groovy outdoors is the pool with swim-up bar.
The switch-hitting outfielder, 37, has played for the Cleveland Indians, the Boston Red Sox, the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland Athletics of Major League Baseball.
From the archives
Ten years ago, actors Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance listed their home of a decade in gated Fremont Place at close to $6 million. The compound included a 5,000-square-foot main house, built in 1940, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
Twenty years ago, Microsoft Corp. co-founder and billionaire Paul Allen purchased a 120-acre Beverly Hills-area estate for about $20 million. He planned to renovate an existing 10,000-square-foot house on the property, which also included a guest house, stables and staff quarters.
