Hot Property Newsletter: Playing around

Giving a little competition to the wealthy actors and entertainers dotting the Southern California housing scene are a cadre of professional athletes. And we’re not just talking about those who play for local teams. The sports-centric environment and sunny climate attract many athletes seeking second homes and investment properties.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
‘Wilt the Stilt’ slept here
The Bel-Air estate built for late NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain is on the market for $18.99 million.
Set on 2.5 acres, the 7,100-square-foot home has replaced some of its 1970s swagger with a more modern feel. Gone is the mirrored ceiling above the master bedroom, but the dramatic 40-foot living room still reflects the chic style of the four-time MVP.
Built of wood, steel, stone and glass, the living room resembles a hotel lobby. At the center is a floor-to-ceiling fireplace. A stone-walled billiards room, a dining room and stainless-steel kitchen surround it.
Chamberlain, who died in 1999 at 63, holds multiple NBA records, including most points scored in a game (100) and most rebounds (55). He won two championships during his career: one with the 76ers and one with the Lakers.
His estate has some flash
Former pro hockey player Teemu Selanne, also known as “The Finnish Flash,” has listed his sprawling estate in Coto de Caza for sale at $6.9 million.
The spread centers on a five-bedroom Mediterranean-style home set on six acres in a gated community.
But the 9,400-square-foot main house, built in 1994, is just the tip of the iceberg. Surrounding it are a three-hole golf course, a tennis court, a swimming pool with waterfalls, riding arenas, a guesthouse and a barn.
Selanne, 47, played in the National Hockey League for 21 seasons. The former Anaheim Ducks right wing was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame last year and is an Olympic medalist.
He signs in Sherman Oaks
Portland Trail Blazer Moe Harkless has picked up a brand new Cape Cod-style estate in Sherman Oaks for $3.8 million.
The open-plan space of 6,854 square feet includes a living room with a fireplace, a dining room, a wine wall, a double-island kitchen, an office and five bedrooms.
A balcony overlooks a fenced backyard with a pool, spa and fire pit.
Harkless, 25, spent three years with the Orlando Magic before being traded to the Trail Blazers. He signed a four-year contract extension in 2016 worth $40 million.
Outfielder slides into Malibu
Christian Yelich, the Gold Glove-winning outfielder for the Milwaukee Brewers, has bought an oceanfront home in Malibu for $5.6 million.
The contemporary was designed to maximize the ocean view with sliding doors and walls of windows on each level.
Inside, some 2,500 square feet of living space contain a vaulted-ceiling family room with a wet bar, a chef’s kitchen, a living/dining area with a fireplace, three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Yelich, 26, broke into the big leagues in 2013 and has hit .290 with 70 homers and 82 stolen bases across the better part of six seasons with the Miami Marlins and the Brewers.
Up for grabs … again
Actress Sherry Stringfield has sold a home in Malibu for $3.225 million. If you’re thinking you missed a chance to live in the "ER" actress’ house, think again. The place is now up for lease at $10,000 a month.
Expansive wood decks take in ocean and mountain views from the modern ranch house, which sits on 1.5 acres and has 2,169 square feet of living space.
Including the master suite, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Stringfield, 51, portrayed Dr. Susan Lewis on "ER" for two periods from 1994 to 2009.
Tenor’s house makes an encore
French singer and composer Sebastien Izambard of the Il Divo quartet has put his compound in Malibu back on the market at $12.95 million. It’s not the first time the tenor has toyed with the idea of selling. In 2016, the place was listed for $15.9 million.
The whitewashed European-inspired farmhouse, built in 1979, was rebuilt during his ownership to bring a more contemporary flavor to the old-world interiors. Details include cathedral ceilings, oak floors and skylights.
Including the five-bedroom main, a one-bedroom guesthouse and a two-bedroom barn, there are eight bedrooms and six bathrooms in more than 7,800 square feet of space.
Patios, a tennis court, a tree-lined driveway, vegetable gardens and a horse corral fill the four-plus-acres grounds.
His favorite room
When Sam Richardson is at home in the Hollywood Hills he likes hanging in his cozy den, which takes in a lush, panoramic view. Three walls have floor-length windows and sliding glass doors; the fourth displays fantasy collectibles and what the “Veep” and “Detroiters” actor calls “nerd books.” They include the Harry Potter collection and a replica of the series’ Elder wand.
From the archives
Ten years ago, country stars Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood bought a house along the Malibu beachfront that had been listed at $4.95 million. Public records did not disclose the purchase price of the one-story 3,700-square-foot house.
Twenty years ago, singer-actress Paula Abdul sold her Beverly Hills-area home to actor-comic Tom Arnold for close to its asking price of $2.4 million. Set in a gated community, the Spanish-style villa had five bedrooms within 6,800 square feet of living space.
