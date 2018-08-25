Hot Property Newsletter: All over the place

We blast off this week’s collection with a salsa superstar who is known to make the rounds — in real estate purchases, that is — selling in Tarzana. Then, after a few other local stops, we strike out farther afield with a “model” house in Florida and a country singer’s dream home in wooded Tennessee.
Our Nichols Canyon Home of Week started life in the early ’70s as Mediterranean in style, but has been reinvented as a contemporary. The two-story home is set up to handle a summer party with 5,000 square feet of living space, pocket doors that open to a covered patio and a swimming pool with cascading waterfalls. Sticker price: $4.695 million. Take the video tour from Fox 11.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
A financially painful split
It’s been on again, off again, on again and now it’s sold. Grammy-winning music star Marc Anthony and his ex-wife, model Shannon de Lima, have parted ways with a home in Tarzana for $3.2 million.
The East Coast-inspired Traditional, built in 2014, had been marketed for the better part of two years and listed for as much as $4.35 million. Anthony bought the place in 2015 for $4.125 million, records show.
Set up from the street on a half-acre knoll, the 6,590 square feet of white-walled living space includes formal living and dining rooms, two family rooms, a two-island kitchen, a den with a wet bar, an office/library, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
A swimming pool and spa, a fire pit, lawn and gazebo fill out the grounds.
The 49-year-old has won five Latin Grammy awards and two Grammy awards, including one for Best Latin Pop Album in 2004.
Nothing frightful here
“Scary Movie” film star Anna Faris is out of her Midcentury Modern-style property in the Hollywood Hills, having sold it for $2.09 million.
The 1950 one-story house, a glass-fronted pool house and a stone-surrounded swimming pool are set amid mature trees on the nearly one-acre lot.
The main home’s open floor plan features 2,563 square feet containing three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Faris, 41, has appeared in such films as "Lost in Translation" (2003) and "Brokeback Mountain" (2005). She stars in the CBS sitcom "Mom."
Sitting pretty in Glendale
Actors Carlos Bernard and Tessie Santiago have bought a house in Glendale, landing a hillside perch for $1.3 million.
Situated above the street to take in canyon and hillside views, the updated 1960s ranch-style residence features some 900 square feet of outdoor space that includes a kitchen, a living room and a dining room. The 1,818 square feet of interiors contain three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A koi pond and a waterfall complete the yard.
Bernard, 55, is known for his roles in “24” (2001-09), “The Inspectors” (2015-17) and “24: Legacy” (2017). Santiago, 43, has appeared on such series as “Queen of Swords” (2000-01), “Twentysixmiles” (2010) and “Scandal” (2017).
Still has that ’60s vibe
Matt Hales, the songwriter-musician who performs under the name Aqualung, and his wife, actress-songwriter Kim Oliver, have listed their Midcentury Modern-style home in Pasadena for $1.795 million.
The sprawling single-story house, built in 1964, lives up to its listing description of “straight out of a ‘Mad Men’ set.” Eye-catching features include rock-finished fireplaces, patterned tile work and period kitchen cabinetry.
Four bedrooms and three bathrooms are part of the nearly 3,200 square feet of living space.
Hales has worked with such artists as Jason Mraz, Tom Chaplin and the Fray. He began performing as Aqualung in the early 2000s and has released six studio albums.
Oliver is known for her work on the British television drama series “Bad Girls.” She has contributed to a number of Aqualung albums as a songwriter and vocalist.
A model home of sorts
The word is out that Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson pocketed a villa in Coral Gables, Fla., earlier this year for $8.1 million.
The home includes a library, seven bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The elegant interiors have a European flair.
A saltwater swimming pool sits at the heart of the 1.71-acre grounds. Access to tennis courts and a private boat mooring are among other amenities.
Macpherson, 54, got her big break in the early 1980s modeling for Elle. She later broke into acting making her big screen debut in the film “Sirens,” starring Hugh Grant.
Pulling up stakes in Nashville
Country singer and guitarist Brian Kelley has put his spread in Tennessee up for sale at $6.24 million.
Although technically in Nashville, the 70-acre property is private and features more than 30 unimproved acres crisscrossed by hiking and riding trails.
Set into the hillside, the compound includes six structures — one of them a custom-built treehouse with a bedroom, plumbing, electricity and a recording studio. The rustic main house, built in 1981, has vaulted ceilings, wood interiors, a galley kitchen and a large deck to take in the forest views.
Kelley, 32, is half of the duo Florida Georgia Line. Their albums include “Here’s to the Good Times,” “Anything Goes” and “Dig Your Roots.”
From the archives
Ten years ago, actor Kiefer Sutherland, who starred as Jack Bauer in "24," listed his 14,000-square-foot live-work space in Silver Lake for $4.895 million. The property had 6,000 square feet of living space and 8,000 square feet used as a recording studio and offices.
Twenty years ago, actress Pam Grier and her then fiancé, record producer Kevin Evans, listed their Sherman Oaks house and bought a Marina del Rey home, each for about $1.25 million.
