Walk the Moon frontman Nicholas Petricca heads for Hollywood Hills

Nicholas Petricca, lead vocalist for indie rock outfit Walk the Moon, has bought a Mediterranean-style home in Hollywood Hills for $2 million. The seller was noted costume designer Louise Frogley, real estate records show.
Built in 1928, the tree-topped home is accompanied by a rustic backyard with a tiered garden and fountain. Original details such as wood-beamed ceilings and hand-painted tiles fill the two-story interior.
Past a teal front door, the foyer is topped by high ceilings and a chandelier. The 2,832-square-foot floor plan also holds a living room with a custom fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with marble countertops, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
A wall of built-ins fill one side of the formal dining room. On the other side, arched windows bring in garden views.
Outside, the leafy lot features various sitting areas, patios and meditation areas.
Tom Otero of Rodeo Realty was the listing agent. Maxwell Hutchison of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.
Petricca formed Walk the Moon at Kenyon College in 2006, and the group signed a deal with RCA Records five years later. Through four studio albums, the band’s hits include “Shut Up and Dance,” “Anna Sun” and “One Foot.”