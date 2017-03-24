Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys fame sells Hidden Hills home for $4.075 million

Nick Carter has flown the coop in Hidden Hills, so to speak. The singer, songwriter and dancer of Backstreet Boys fame this week sold his home in the gated equestrian community for $4.075 million.
Reached by a private road, the knoll-top site includes a Traditional-style home and a newly built guest house. A chicken coop built to resemble the main house also lies on the acre-plus property.
The two-story home, built in 1956 and recently updated, features wide-plank hardwood floors, beamed ceilings and Calcutta marble countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Living spaces include an open-plan great room, a den/office and a game/family room with an aquarium.
The master suite has two walk-in closets and a balcony that overlooks the backyard.
Including the guest house, there are five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in slightly more than 5,500 square feet of living space.
Sliding glass doors off the main level open to a covered patio with a fire-pit feature. Stone steps lead down to a swimming pool and spa.
Andrew Mortaza of Keller Williams Realty and Marc Shevin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the co-listing agents. Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Assoc. represented the buyer.
Carter, 37, has released eight studio albums with the Backstreet Boys as well as three solo albums. Among the bestselling artists worldwide, the vocal group has hits that include “I Want It That Way,” “Everybody” and “Shape of My Heart.”
He bought the house two years ago for $3.65 million, records show.
Twitter: @NJLeitereg
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Neighborhood Spotlight: Hyde Park, affordable and transit-bound, is on the move again
Baseball slugger Matt Kemp to auction off his loaded home field in Poway
'American Beauty' writer Alan Ball adjusts price on Hollywood Hills compound
Former Laker Dwight Howard snaps up an offseason spot in Tarzana