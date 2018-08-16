‘Notebook’ director Nick Cassavetes lists modern view-spot on Mt. Olympus for sale

Cassavetes, the son of actress Gena Rowlands and actor-director John Cassavetes, has had acting roles in such films as “Face/Off” (1997), “The Astronaut’s Wife” (1999) and “The Hangover Part II” (2011). Among his director credits are “John Q” (2002) and “My Sister’s Keeper” (2009), the latter of which he co-wrote.