Reggaeton artist Nicky Jam goes modern on man-made Miami Beach island

Latin Grammy-winning artist Nicky Jam has set up shop on Miami Beach’s man-made Palm Island, buying a contemporary estate for $3.4 million.
A wood-clad exterior runs up the square front of the newly built home. An infinity-edge swimming pool lies in the backyard.
Save for a modern chandelier and floating staircase in the foyer, the 3,617-square-foot interior is rather minimalist in style. Light hardwood floors line the living spaces and bedrooms, of which there are five. Each of the three bedrooms on the second story features a walk-in closet.
The open-concept kitchen, a sleek space with a center island, faces a wall of impact-resistant glass doors that pull in views of the landscaped backyard.
The home was on the market for $3.65 million in December, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Jam, 37, has released seven studio albums, the most recent of which, “Fenix,” came out last year. This year, he performed the 2018 FIFA World Cup’s official song, “Live It Up,” alongside Will Smith and Era Istrefi at the tournament’s closing ceremony.
Mathieu Rochette of Compass Florida held the listing. Chad Carroll of Douglas Elliman represented Jam.