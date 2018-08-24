Actor-model Noah Mills looks to lease boxy Venice abode

Starting in mid-September, actor-model Noah Mills is looking to lease his modern home in Venice for $16,000 per month.
Mills, who’s appeared in Versace and Michael Kors campaigns as well as “Sex and the City 2,” bought the property for $1.99 million four years ago, records show.
Located a block from Abbot Kinney, the two-story home features wood accents outside and in. Lumber lines the floors, windows and stairs in the open floor plan, which encompasses a step-down living room, a dining area and a sleek kitchen with a marble backsplash.
At 3,300 square feet, the interior holds three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an office. The second story opens to a spacious rooftop deck that overlooks a landscaped courtyard. An outdoor sauna anchors the space.
Sally Forster Jones of Compass holds the listing.
Mills, 33, has popped up across the entertainment spectrum — modeling for Dolce & Gabbana, appearing in the CBS sitcom “2 Broke Girls” and playing Taylor Swift’s love interest in the music video for “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”
Next year, he’s set to appear in the upcoming NBC drama “The Enemy Within.”