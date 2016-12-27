Ski-in, ski-out co-op home adjoins northern resort

This lodge-like co-op home accesses Sugar Bowl Ski Resort, one of the closest skiing choices near the San Francisco Bay Area. Set in the community of Norden near Truckee, the home shares such amenities as fitness facilities, yoga studios, two spas, a swimming pool with 25-yard lap lanes, steam rooms and social areas.

Address: 710 Mule Ears Court, No. 10 Snow White Lodge, Norden 95724

Price: $1.05 million

The lodge-style home has mountain views. (Matt Waclo) (Matt Waclo)

Lot size: 4,356 square feet

House size: About 1,800 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Living room fireplace; deck; mountain views; co-op maintains building exteriors, pool and spa, provides firewood, and covers most utilities

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the Truckee area in November was $655,000 based on 76 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 9.2% price increase compared with the same month last year.

Agent: Katrine “Trinkie” Watson, Chase International

