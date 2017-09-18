Comedian Norm Crosby's 'time capsule' finds a buyer in Hollywood Hills West

Entertainer and comedian Norm Crosby, known as the Master of Malaprop for his clever mangling of the English language, has sold his longtime home in Hollywood Hills West for $5.425 million.

The sprawling single-story house sits on a nearly half-acre corner lot with views extending from downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. Built in 1954, the well-preserved house is described as a “celebrity-owned time capsule” in the listing.

The single-story home in Hollywood Hills West sits on a half-acre lot and has a swimming pool. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

A living room, a den, a formal dining room, six bedrooms and six bathrooms are within the 5,516 square feet of interior space. Sliding glass doors in the dining and game rooms open to the backyard.

Saltillo tile surrounds the swimming pool.

Crosby, 90, gained fame for his appearances on variety shows hosted by Ed Sullivan, Johnny Carson and Merv Griffin. The actor has appeared in the films “Cougar Club” (2007) and “Grown Ups 2” (2013).

He bought the property in 1968 for $89,500, property records show.

Josh Altman, Matt Altman and Jacob Greene of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Angela Roessel of Keller Williams represented the buyer.

