Santa Monica beach house with a Hollywood history sells for $8 million

A Santa Monica beach house built for silent screen star Norma Talmadge in 1930 has sold for $8 million.
But hers is not the only name associated with the property. Notables who've lived or stayed at the French Normandy-style oceanfront compound have included actor Cary Grant, composer Irving Berlin and business magnate Howard Hughes.
The 5,530 square feet of living space contains a foyer, a circular staircase, a formal living room, a dining room, a sunroom, a wine cellar, a butler's pantry and an eat-in kitchen. The second floor master bedroom suite with dual bathrooms overlooks the ocean for a total of five bedrooms and five bathrooms.
At the back, or ocean-facing, side of the house are covered and open patios, a heated swimming pool, a paddle tennis/pickle ball court and a raised viewing deck.
A motor court with a four-car garage fronts the quarter-acre property.
Talmadge, who died in 1957 at 63, enjoyed her peak success in the 1920s with such films as “Smilin’ Through” (1922), “Secrets” (1924) and “The Lady” (1925).
Jade Mills and Tiffany Mills of Coldwell Banker were the listing agents. Jamie Nugent of Hilton & Hyland and Kelsey Kroon of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.