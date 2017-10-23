Romantic Bob Ray Offenhauser-designed villa in Hancock Park seeks $8 million

Classic elegance and refined scale blend at this Hancock Park estate, which sits on a cul-de-sac abutting the Wilshire Country Club.
Listed for sale at $8 million, the villa-style home was among the works of longtime South Pasadena resident Bob Ray Offenhauser. The late architect was known for his custom residential projects as well as his work on several structures at the Huntington Library and Gardens in San Marino.
Fronted by a motor court, the flat-roofed home features a symmetrical, ivy-wrapped front and tall double doors that open to a vaulted foyer.
The single-story floor plan is awash in soft white walls and cream-colored floors that, combined with 12- and 14-foot ceilings and doorways, create a sense of volume. Custom skylights flood the interior in natural light.
Living spaces include a formal living room, a dining room, a den, a library, five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The master suite is equipped with his and hers bathrooms and a marble-clad steam shower. There are four wood-burning fireplaces.
French doors lead to the backyard, where gardens and citrus groves create a backdrop for the swimming pool and spa. Various courtyards, lawns and a koi pond complete the roughly half-acre setting.
The 1980-built home previously changed hands in 2005 for about $3.45 million and in 1988 for $1.95 million, records show.
Neyshia Go and Aaron Kirman of John Aaroe Group hold the listing.
